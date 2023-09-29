A’LPG hybrid car It mainly has 3 advantages: savings on the cost of fuel given that LPG is a cheaper fuel than petrol; less pollution given that the CO2 emissions of LPG are lower than those of petrol; greater autonomy thanks to the dual power supply it also means having greater autonomy and flexibility of use.

If there are advantages why not continue to delve deeper? Let’s analyze which LPG hybrid car models are on sale today, both new and used already with the system installed, but also some examples of conversion from petrol to LPG such as the BMW X4 and the Ford Puma 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid.

LPG hybrid cars

There are three hybrid cars powered by LPG, the choice is wide both in the new and used market.

Below you will find a list of new LPG hybrid cars, with a system fitted by the car manufacturer, some already on sale, others arriving soon.

Model Engine power Tank capacity (petrol) Tank capacity (LPG) Maximum distance (petrol + LPG) km Price Sportequipe 8 Hybrid Plug-in 230 HP 48 litres 52 litres 1,200 km from €55,000 Fiat Panda Hybrid LPG (available from 2024) 90 HP 35 litres 27 litres 600km from €13,850 Fiat 500 Hybrid LPG (from 2024) 70 HP 35 litres 27 litres 500km from €15,950 Fiat Tipo Hybrid LPG (from 2024) 130 HP 45 litres 37 litres 700km from €22,750 Kia Niro Hybrid LPG 141 HP 45 litres 37 litres 800km from €29,950 Nissan Qashqai Hybrid LPG 158 HP 45 litres 37 litres 800km from €33,950 Peugeot 2008 Hybrid LPG 155 HP 45 litres 37 litres 800km from €29,950 Renault Captur Hybrid LPG 140 HP 45 litres 37 litres 800km from €27,950 Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid LPG 122 HP 45 litres 37 litres 800km from €29,950 Hybrid cars powered by LPG

Used LPG hybrid cars

To save some money you can go to the second hand market used LPG car sales ads there are also hybrids, some out of production like those in the table below.

Model Brand Production year Motor Price € Fiat 500L Hybrid LPG Fiat 2012-2022 1.5 Firefly with 130 HP 10/20,000 Fiat 500X Hybrid LPG Fiat 2014-2022 1.5 Firefly with 130 HP 12/25,000 Fiat Panda Hybrid LPG Fiat 2012-2021 1.2 Firefly 70 HP 7,000-15,000 Fiat Punto Hybrid LPG Fiat 2012-2021 1.2 Firefly 70 HP 5,000-10,000 Fiat Tipo Hybrid LPG Fiat 2016-2021 1.5 Firefly with 130 HP 15,000-25,000 Kia Niro Hybrid LPG Kia 2016-2021 1.6 GDi with 105 HP 20,000-30,000 Nissan Qashqai Hybrid LPG Nissan 2016-2021 1.5 dCi with 115 HP 25,000-35,000 Peugeot 2008 Hybrid LPG Peugeot 2016-2021 1.2 PureTech with 110 HP 20,000-30,000 Renault Captur Hybrid LPG Renault 2016-2021 1.5 dCi with 115 HP 15,000-25,000 Toyota Yaris Hybrid LPG Toyota 2017-2021 1.5 Hybrid with 116 HP 15,000-25,000 used LPG hybrid cars out of production

The transformation of a hybrid car to LPG always allows you to travel alone electric mode it’s at LPG during the fastest routesespecially outside the city.

The system we analyze below is a system used for conversion from petrol to LPG on a BMW X4 and the Prins VSI-3 DIa universal solution for a wide range of modern vehicles, compliant with the latest global emissions standards such as Euro 6D WLTP and certifications such as R115/EPA. This system offers efficiency, with petrol consumption less than 5%And drastically reduces CO2 (21%) and particulate emissions (up to 95%).

BMW X4 mild hybrid transformed to LPG BMW X4 engine compartment LPG system eVP-500 LPG system reducer Cylindrical LPG tank LPG charging socket LPG switch LPG system on the BMW X4 mild hybrid

The control unit Prins AFC-3.0 DI guarantees the control, safety and efficiency of the entire system. The eVP-500 reducer ensures the correct flow of LPG in all driving conditions for vehicles up to 500 horsepower. The injectors LPG Keihin they are known for their accuracy, endurance and speed.

Cylindrical LPG tank in the trunk of the X4 mild hybrid

The system also includes the Prins multicolor switch, the filter, the cylindrical LPG tank in the luggage compartment and the gas charging socket next to the petrol one. By combining the capacity of the two tanks, LPG and petrol, the vehicle’s autonomy can exceed 1,000 km on a full tank.

Between hybrid cars powered by LPG we saw live three models who participated in the first edition of Rome Eco Race: one BMW X4 mild hybridFord Puma 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid LPG e Fiat 500 1.0 Hybrid LPG.

Hybrid BMW X4 converted to LPG

The hybrid BMW X4 converted to LPG is equipped with all-wheel drive technology mild hybrid with starter generator a 48 volts and has a power of 184 HP and 300 Nm of torqueaccelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds.

BMW X4 mild hybrid LPG at the Roma Eco Race

Thishybrid car was converted to gas with an implant VSI-3 DI for direct injection engines Prinsa group company of Westport Fuel Systems.

Ford Puma 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid LPG

Other LPG hybrid cars with diesel fuel systems also took part in the Roman competition BRC Gas Equipment. One of the vehicles was a Ford Puma 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid with Titanium setup, equipped with a Sequent Maestro LPG kit specific for the transformation of direct petrol injection cars. The car is equipped with a 42 gross liter LPG tank (33.6 net) with an autonomy of approx 500km.

Ford Puma 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid converted to LPG

The other vehicle was a Fiat 500 1.0 Hybrid transformed with the system Sequence 32, which uses IN03 MY09 injectors to fuel spark ignition engines of up to 4 cylinders with LPG. This system interacts with both the hybrid and petrol parts of the vehicle, reducing CO2 emissions by 10%practically eliminating PM10 e emissions reducing vehicle running costs by 45%.

LPG systems

Among the most important companies that produce and install (also for car manufacturers) LPG systems on hybrid cars is BRC manufacturer of LPG systems. The BRC LPG system for hybrid cars is available in two versions: a version with a toroidal tank and a version with a cylindrical tank.

Other systems for hybrid cars are produced by the following companies Landi Renzo, OMVL, AC STAG, Lovato, Tartarini And Prins (see on BMW X4).

Fiat 500 LPG hybrid

LPG system

