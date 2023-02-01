You write LPG, read Groupe Renault. In Italy, bi-fuel speaks French with the Lozenge which, thanks to the Renault brand and Dacia, almost monopolized the market in January 2023, placing 5 models in the first 5 places of the top ten best-selling cars. The new year begins with growth for this type of fuel which has made its way by slightly increasing its share also thanks to the price of fuels: the price of diesel and petrol has pushed LPG to 10.3% against 9.2% of the same period of the previous year. The best-selling LPG car in January 2023 is the Dacia Sandero, with 2,988 units registered compared to the 2,500 cars registered in January 2022.

Following the Romanian brand’s compact is another model from the Dacia family. It’s about Dusters, also growing compared to 2022 with 2,368 vehicles sold (against 2,046 in January 2022). A decisive leap by Renault Captur which tripled sales compared to January last year, closing the first month of the new year with 1,791 units delivered (542 registrations in January 2022). At the foot of the podium then there is Renault Clio: the small car from the Lozenge improves its performance compared to the same period of the previous year, closing January 2023 with 1,363 registrations against 906 units in the first month of 2022. In the middle of the top ten square then Dacha Joggerthe new family car of the Romanian brand which last year had just begun its approach to the market and which in just one month recorded 993 cars sold.

To monopolize the second half of the top ten is there DR Automobiles: the Molise group founded by Massimo Di Risio placed 4 models among the 10 best-selling LPG vehicles of the month of January with the DR 4.0, 5.0 and 6.0 occupying sixth, eighth and ninth place respectively with 445 , 353 and 327 units sold. Without forgetting the EVO 3, still part of the Macchia Di Isernia family which closes the top ten of the best-selling LPG cars in January with 312 registrations. Lancia Ypsilon is placed in the middle, down compared to January 2022 with 432 units against 476 in the same period of the previous year. In total, there are 13,376 LPG cars on Friday in the first month of the year.