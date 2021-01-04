Now even small LPG LPG cylinders can be purchased without address proof. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the country’s largest oil marketing company, has given a big relief to the common people. Customers can now buy a 5 kg small gas cylinder (LPG Cylinder) without address proof.

Cylinder can be purchased through identity card

Small 5 kg gas cylinders can be purchased only by showing your identity card. A 5 kg gas cylinder can be taken from IOCL petrol pumps or Indane LPG distributors. Most distributors also do home delivery of this gas cylinder.

This is the price

A five kg small gas cylinder is available in Delhi for Rs 257. It was started keeping in mind the common man, students and people living alone.

Cylinder can be booked like this

Indane’s way of booking a gas cylinder is very simple. You can book LPG gas cylinder sitting at home.

To book 1 Indane LPG cylinder, you can make a missed call to the number 8454955555 from anywhere in the country.

2 can also book through WhatsApp. To book, type ‘REFILL’ on the messenger and send it to the number 7588888824.

You can also book gas cylinders by SMSing 3 phone numbers 7718955555.

SBI Bank customers are getting special service, all these jobs will be done from home