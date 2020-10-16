LPG cylinder will not be available without OTP in the coming days. Now the process of home delivery of your domestic gas cylinder will not be the same as before. The delivery system is scheduled to change from November 1. According to media reports, to prevent theft and identify the right customer, the oil companies are going to implement a new delivery system of new LPG cylinders. This new system is being named DAC i.e. Delivery Authentication Code. This system will be implemented in the first 100 smart cities. After this in other cities. Its pilot project in Jaipur is already underway.

What will happen to you with the new system

Cylinder delivery will not be done just by booking. A code will be sent to your registered mobile number. That code will not be delivered until you show the code to the delivery boy. If the mobile number of a customer is not updated, then the delivery boy will have an app through which he will get his number updated real time and after that the code will be generated.

Their problems will increase

The new system will increase the difficulties of those customers, whose address and mobile number are wrong, so the delivery of those cylinders can be stopped due to this. Oil companies are to implement this system in the first 100 smart cities. Later, it can also be gradually implemented in other cities. Explain that this system will not be applicable to commercial cylinders.