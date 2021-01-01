new Delhi: Indian Oil’s Indane Gas customers can now make bookings by filling a LPG Cylinder with just a missed call. According to the official statement issued by Indian Oil on Friday, its LPG customers can use a missed call number 8454955555 from anywhere in the country to fill the cylinder.

With this facility, the time it would take to call customers for booking would be saved. They will be able to book only by making missed calls. Also, customers will not be charged for the call, while the existing IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) call system charges normal call rates.

According to the statement, this facility will provide relief to those people and the elderly who do not find themselves comfortable in the IVRS system. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the ‘missed call’ facility at an event held in Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, he also introduced the second-tier global-grade premium grade petrol (Octane 100). Indian Oil will sell it under the XP-100 brand. On this occasion, Pradhan said that gas agencies and distributors should ensure that the delivery of LPG is done within a day to a few hours.

He also said that in the case of LPG, the country has come a long way. In the first six decades of 2014, the LPG connection was made available to about 13 crore people. This figure has reached 30 crores in the last six years.

