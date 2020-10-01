Oil marketing companies have released the gas price for the month of October. There has been no change in the prices of LPG Gas Cylinder for the third consecutive month of August-September. This month, oil companies (HPCL, BPCL, IOC) have kept the price of 14.2 kg cylinder without subsidized gas at Rs 594. There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders in other cities as well. However, the price of commercial cylinders has been increased by Rs 32.

19 kg LPG cylinder becomes expensive

– The price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,133.50 to Rs 1,166 in Delhi, the capital of the country. Kilogram LPG cylinder has become expensive by Rs 32. The price of 14.2 kg cylinder is Rs 594.

– In Kolkata, the price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,196 to Rs 1,220. The price has increased by Rs 24 per cylinder here.

In Mumbai, the price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,089 to Rs 1,113.50 per cylinder. The prices here increased by Rs 24.50 per cylinder.

– The price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,276 per cylinder in Chennai. The price has increased by Rs 26 per cylinder here.