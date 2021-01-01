Oil marketing companies have released the gas price for the month of January. Companies increased the price of LPG ie LPG cylinder twice in December and raised the price by Rs 100. Now the price of non-subsidized LPG is being sold in Delhi for Rs 694 per cylinder (14.2 kg). However, in the month of January and the first day of the year, the oil companies (HPCL, BPCL, IOC) did not increase the price of 14.2 kg cylinder without subsidized gas and keep the price constant at Rs 694. However, the price of commercial cylinders has been increased by up to Rs 56.

19 kg LPG cylinder becomes expensive

– The price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,332 to Rs 1,349 in the country’s capital Delhi. The 19 kg LPG cylinder has become expensive by Rs 17. The price of 14.2 kg cylinder is Rs 694.

– In Kolkata, the price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,387.50 to Rs 1,410. The price has increased by Rs 22.50 per cylinder here. The price of domestic gas here is Rs 720.50.

In Mumbai, the price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,280.50 to Rs 1,297.50 per cylinder. The prices here increased by Rs 17 per cylinder. The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is Rs 694.

– The price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder in Chennai has increased from Rs 1,446.50 to Rs 1,463.50 per cylinder. The price has increased by Rs 17 per cylinder. The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder here is Rs 710.