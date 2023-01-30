LPG cars have always been at the top of the choices of savings-conscious drivers. In fact, LPG costs less than petrol and diesel and is a solution that has been able to grow and evolve over the years. From the gas system adapted and installed by the trusted workshop, we have moved on to ever more refined solutions, such as the preparation made directly in the factory by car manufacturers. The current generation of dual-fuel cars is therefore safer and guarantees performance, traveling on LPG, equal to that of petrol. The offer has also grown with more and more car brands offering dual fuel variants, in almost all segments. Just as the desire to save money of those who buy no longer rhymes with sacrifices in terms of contents and accessories. Here is a selection of the least expensive petrol and LPG-powered cars, but chosen for fittings or enriched by optional so as to have the rear electric windows, the climate compatibility with the smartphones. Below technical data and prices of: Ford Fiesta, Renault Captur, Lancia Ypsilon, Renault Clio, Nissan Micra, DR 3.0, Hyundai i10, Dacia Jogger, Dacia Duster, Dacia Sandero Streetway.