You write Daciaread leader in LPG. The Romanian brand continues to strengthen its leadership in the bifuel car market, with interesting growth also in the first four months of 2022: from January to April, in fact, the share held by the Renault brand increased by 17%, with 40% of the market share driven by the ECO-G engine. A success that can be found in customer choices, with over two out of three Dacia customers opting for LPG at the time of purchase and strengthened by the arrival on the market of the Jogger, also available in a bifuel version.

To underline the success achieved by the brand in regards to sales of vehicles powered by natural gas Guido Tocci, Managing Director of Dacia Italia thought about it: “Dacia confirms itself as a modern and current brand. With its philosophy, unique in the automotive market, Dacia responds to new consumer trends, promoting an essential style in purchases and in tune with the lifestyle of its customers. The Dacia strategy has changed considerably compared to the first years of life, focusing heavily on the pursuit of value. By choosing Dacia you don’t give up on anything and you have the essentials at the right price. ”

Around the world today circulate around 28 million LPG vehicles and over 2.5 million in Italy. Since 2008, Dacia has sold almost 250,000 LPG vehicles in Italy, which since 2019 has firmly held the leadership of the LPG market. To attract customers to this type of engine there are a series of advantages, starting from the savings in the refueling phase: it is in fact possible to save almost 40% compared to a full tank of petrol, with 4 to 5 euros per 100 km (in pre-energy crisis conditions). The autonomy with a full tank of petrol and LPG can allow for example to travel with a Dacia Sandero up to 1,300 km, equal to the distance from Udine to Reggio Calabria. The tank is then placed in place of the spare wheel, thus making it possible not to reduce the load capacity of the boot.