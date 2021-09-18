Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 18.09.2021 10:45:13

For this week from September 19 to 25, the price of LP gas in Mexico City will be 12.59 pesos per liter and 23.32 pesos per kilo in the capital’s demarcations.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published the updated list of LP gas prices, so this week compared to the previous one, costs show a slight increase, because the price of the liter went up 27 cents and the price per kilo went up 51 cents.

How much will LP gas cost per city hall?

In the mayoralties of Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Cuajimalpa, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, La Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac, Tlalpan, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco the price will be 12.59 pesos per liter and 23.32 pesos per kilo.

Because they share region 92 in the CRE tabulator, the price of LP gas in the 16 municipalities is homologated.

