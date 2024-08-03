The liquefied petroleum gas prices (LP) in San Luis Potosi experienced a significant rise during the first week of August, countering the downward trend that prevailed during the last few weeks.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has revealed the details of this change in costs, announcing the new prices corresponding to the period from August 4 to 10, 2024.

This week, the maximum cost in San Luis Potosi It reaches $21.19 per kilogram and $11.44 per liter, including the Value Added Tax (VAT). These costs apply to the municipalities of Alaquines and Cárdenas.

In towns like Ébano, residents enjoy lower rates, with a minimum price of $19.27 per kilogram and $10.41 per liter, while in Tamazunchale, the cost is $19.47 per kilogram and $10.52 per liter.

For the five most populated municipalities of San Luis Potosí, including the capital, LP gas prices are distributed as follows:

San Luis Potosí and Soledad de Graciano Sánchez have rates of $20.62 pesos per kilogram and $11.13 per liter.

For its part, Ciudad Valles reports a cost of $19.55 per kilogram and $10.56 per liter, Matehuala shows $20.60 per kilogram and $11.12 per liter, and finally, Rioverde shows costs of $19.62 per kilogram and $10.60 per liter.

This variation in prices means that 30-kilogram cylinders should not exceed $635.70 pesos in the most expensive municipalities, such as Alaquines and Cárdenas.

On the other hand, in those places where gas is more accessible, the same cylinder would cost $578.10 pesos, while in the capital of San Luis Potosí it would cost $618.60 pesos.

It should be noted that the CRE updates these costs weekly with the aim of preventing the sale of LP gas at exorbitant prices.

It will be until next week, on August 10, when it will be known if these costs will increase or decrease in the state of San Luis Potosí.