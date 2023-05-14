For consumers in Mexico City and the State of Mexico there is excellent news as their economy will benefit from the new costs of this fuel from May 14 to 20, 2023.

In recent weeks there have been reductions in the LP gas price, and for the next week of this month it will be the same way. The Energy regulatory commission (CRE) has already announced the maximum costs of LP gas in the 145 regions into which the country is divided.

The CRE set lower prices for the week of May 14 to 20 to those observed in previous days, so the inhabitants of CDMX and Edomex will be able to save some pesos.

This costs LP gas in CDMX and Edomex from May 14 to 20

According to the list of maximum applicable prices of liquefied gas that will be present from May 14 to 20, 2023, it is shown that the costs in most of the federal entities they dropped once more a few cents, producing a situation that benefits the pockets of consumers. This costs LP gas in CDMX and Edomex:

CDMX: The price per liter is 9.10 pesos – Kilo of 16.84 pesos.

Edomex: The price per liter is 9.10 pesos – Kilo of 16.84 pesos.

The average price throughout the country is 18.22 pesos per kilo.

Due to changes in costs, in CDMX LP gas lowered its price 61 cents per kilo compared to last week, while per liter fell 33 cents. In the case of Edomex, it is the same cost on average, although in some areas such as Toluca, liquefied gas can be found for up to 17.33 the liter and 9.36 the kilo.

If you want to check the costs in more parts of the Mexican Republic, in the following link you can find the price of LP gas per kilo and per liter in all the entities of the country. The costs are official and issued by the CRE in conjunction with the Government of Mexico for the third week of May 2023.