The words of the Mexican outsider

Hirving Lozano, wing of the Naples, intervened during Radio Goal aired on Kiss Kiss Naples to talk about your personal moment and the whole team.

The Chucky has returned from a good performance with goals against theAjax. The hope of Spalletti remains that of being able to have at your complete disposal Lozano, a weapon that last year the coach from Certaldo was unable to make the most of.

Here are the statements:

“We want to do more and more, we are a united group thanks to Spalletti”

“We certainly had an excellent group, the goal now is to hit the top spot over Liverpool “.

“Important and young players have arrived who have settled in well, I don’t know where we can go but I know that we will do our best every game. Everyone integrated well, no one impressed me more than the other.”

“The coach is the reason for our united group, thanks to him we are doing great things“.

“The coach prepares the matches in the best possible way, I don’t know how it will end against Bologna but certainly the coach will give us the right information to face this insidious challenge. “

“We have a strong team with a deep squad, we all have our chance, we are all looking for a goal and this is a sign of the fact that we are united. “

“Obviously I proposedall those who kicked him have scored, when it’s my turn I’ll be ready “.

“It will be the first against Zielinski, it would be nice if Simeone were also in the World Cup. For it is an important year and I hope to have a good competition “.

“I hope the fans will always be with us, until the end of the season we hope for their support “.

