The President of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Irene Lozano, has discovered today at the High Performance Center of Madrid (CAR) a plaque of tribute and gratitude to the workers of the organization for their work and effort during this difficult year marked by the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The Secretary of State, very excited, had words of thanks for all the employees who provide their services at the CSD: “You have done a great job.”

Lozano has dedicated some words of appreciation to each of them: security guards, cleaning team, officials, staff, as well as the external teams that work at the center. “This is the act that we would never have liked to do, but it is an act of justice to your work. I tell everyone about it, because there are people who doubt how the Administration works, but I always defend you, all the personnel who work to defend the public ”, he assured.

Irene Lozano has also stressed that “thanks to your work and professionalism you have managed to move the sport forward. We are going to celebrate together that we are all here, that we are very proud to belong to this house, to which I have enormous affection and of which I am very proud to belong, to belong to your team ”. During the simple but emotional act, Félix Manuel Bayón, representing the CSD Security team; Patricia del Fresno, on behalf of all workers; and the karateka Sandra Sánchez, by the athletes.

All have agreed on highlight how difficult the situation they have faced during the last year, but during which they have felt the support among their co-workers. The Karate world champion has highlighted the spirit and good disposition that the athletes have found at all times in each and every one of the CAR workers and in the unknown and invisible work of all the members of the CSD: “They are responsible for weaving that spider web that has made it easy for us to train every day.” After these words, a minute of silence has been observed for those colleagues and relatives who have died as a result of the pandemic.