Netherlands.– PSV Eindhoven made a statement on Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Eredivisie with a resounding 7-1 away result over Almere to remain on a perfect record.

Guus Til and Luuk de Jong got the party started for the “Farmers” in the first 15 minutes of the match, which had Mexican Hirving Lozano as a starter and was active throughout the match at the Yanmar Stadion. Almere scored the discount through Kornelius Hansen in the 57th minute and then the offensive of the leader of Dutch football was unleashed in a flurry that did not stop until the end of the game.

Couhaib Driouech scored the visitors’ third goal in the 65th minute with an assist from the tricolor after overflowing down the right wing and passing it to the Dutchman with first intention with a one-two inside the area to score his goal, then Malik Tillman appeared in the 71st minute and then an own goal by Theo Barbet put the fifth pass into the net for the Eindhoven team. It was Lozano’s turn to join the goal party in the 83rd minute after a long ball that the Mexican took advantage of with the vote of the ball to get a defender out of the play by putting his body in it and finishing in front of the goalkeeper despite an attempt by the Almere defense to tackle them, who saw the last goal for PSV in the 90th minute through Ricardo Pepi to finish the work.

PSV are top of the Eredivisie with nine points and will face Go Ahead Eagles next week at home, while tomorrow it will be Santiago Giménez’s turn to get into action in the Rotterdam Derby when Feyenoord visits Sparta at 6:30 a.m. (Central Mexico Time).