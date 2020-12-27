The first loss of FC Cartagena in the official winter market has already occurred. Is about Sergio Lozano, who returns to Villarreal CF after barely having a leading role in the port city. The midfielder, who arrived on loan from the yellow club, played a total of five games with the elastic albinegra but only two as a starter: in Oviedo on the first day and in the 12 against CD Castellón. Then three more appearances to add a total of 182 minutes.

As we reported days ago in As, end assignments It is one of the most feasible options that FC Cartagena had to lighten the squad. One was Lozano’s and others could be those of Simon Moreno, also owned by Villarreal CF, Rhyner, Cádiz CF, William, CD Leganés, and even Bulka, from PSG. To them can be added the rescissions of Lamb and Verza, who have known since the summer that the sports commission does not have them.

A month of January with movement in the club chaired by Francisco Belmonte, which needs to strengthen both the midfield and the defense. In the attack he is performing at a good level, but it is in the rear where he makes mistakes that have cost him more than a game and the departure of Borja Jiménez as coach. In the second section of the course, Pepe Aguilar will have a renewed squad in various positions.