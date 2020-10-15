Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a number of thanks, including to musician Yuri Loza, for his services in the development of Russian culture and art, and many years of fruitful work. Corresponding order published on Thursday on the portal of legal information.

“To express gratitude to the President of the Russian Federation: Loza Yuri Eduardovich – composer, artist of the Federal State Budgetary Institution of Culture” Federal Directorate of Music and Festival Programs “Rosconcert”, the city of Moscow “, – the document says.

Yuri Loza is a Soviet and Russian songwriter, composer, songwriter. He began his solo career in 1987. Loza’s songs were especially popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He is known for such hits as “The Raft”, “Sing, My Guitar!”, “The Girl at the Bar Today” and others.

In September, Putin awarded actor Mikhail Boyarsky with the Order of Honor for his great contribution to the development of culture and art.