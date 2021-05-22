The Russian composer Yuri Loza, in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, assessed the statement of the actor from the TV series “Brigade” Pavel Maikov, who called Russia “the country of the victorious cattle.”

According to Loza, Maikov “never differed in judgments, which can be attributed to imperishable.” He also drew attention to his profession, expressing the opinion that “actors are not independent in their judgments, they will obey the will of the director all their lives, repeat someone else’s text.” Therefore, Lohse believes, one should not listen to their judgments.

“In general, listening to what Maikov says is bad manners. I don’t even know if he is speaking his lyrics or rehearsing a new role. If these judgments came from his head, he was called the author. But, as far as I know, Maikov was not noticed in calling himself an author, ”concluded Yuri Loza.

Earlier, Maikov, in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets, called Russia “the country of the victorious cattle”. In his opinion, “our art and everything that we had, rolled into such mud.” He stated that the Internet discredited his profession, as every viewer imagines himself to be a critic, and the discussion of the film has become more important to him than watching. “The Internet has provided such an opportunity – so we have a garbage film and theater crowd, plastic literature, a boring and uninteresting life,” he said.