Singer Yuri Loza said that Channel One had planned an action against him. He told the radio station “Moscow speaking” about the lawsuit filed over the use of a cover of his song “Plot” in the TV show “The Voice”.

“This was the only release of” The Voice “in which the song was not discussed and the contestant was not discussed, that is, this is clearly a planned action against me, because everyone was talking exclusively about the author of this song,” Loza said.

The musician emphasized that the representative of the artist who performed the cover of his composition allegedly told him that “Channel One started all this”. “I gave the rights to lawyers, let them decide all these moments,” he added, noting that he knew nothing about the lawsuit filed in court.

Earlier on May 15, it became known that Loza had filed a lawsuit against Channel One, accusing the defendant of violating his rights to the song “Plot”. The composition was used in the release of the “Voice” program in October 2020. It was noted that the singer demanded to recover from the TV channel four million rubles for copyright and one million for moral damage.