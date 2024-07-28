In the desire to achieve a better quality of life, it went viral in social networks the story of a small boy of origin Venezuelan that travels within the migrant caravan in the company of his dog, ‘Rocko‘, because he did not want to abandon him.

Since they left Venezuela, the pitbull dog has traveled a total of 6 countries with his owners, who do everything possible to reach the northern border of Mexico and begin their journey towards the USA.

And the United States is the favorite destination of millions of immigrantstaking into account that the country is characterized by offering its residents great opportunities for job and educational growth, as well as a higher standard of living than other nations, especially Latin Americathey cannot provide.

Rocko’s owner is 13 years old and his name is Winterwho refused to leave Venezuela without taking his pet, which led the family to carry him as another member of the caravan.

Despite the many myths surrounding the pitbull breed and its supposed “aggressiveness”, the canine travelling in the migrant caravan is very docile and has managed to win the affection of the people with whom it travels the continent.

In fact, Rocko not only receives food and water from his owners, but also from the rest of the group of people heading to the United States.

It is worth noting that the dog’s family assures that they do not plan to abandon Rocko and that they will continue their fight in an attempt to reach the United States together, since he is part of their family.