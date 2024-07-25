July 18, a second holiday and a national occasion added to the legacy of the Union, is a deepening of the Union epic. On this day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, confirmed that “on this day in 1971, the Founding Father and his brothers, the Rulers, signed the Union Document and the UAE Constitution, and announced the name of our country, the United Arab Emirates, in preparation for the Union on December 2. A historic day on which they laid the foundations of the Union.

Today, we declare July 18 a national occasion called “Union Pledge Day,” in which we celebrate the history of our country and the blessed steps towards establishing the union.”

Nations, peoples and societies advance whenever their leaders are keen on the “national dimension” of their countries and focus on it because it is the backbone of their continued integrity in advancing all their aspects, without disrupting the balance of openness to all civilizations.

All the founding leaders were keen to strike the chord of patriotism, far from the hollow slogans and grandiose words that do not value the homeland, nor do they replace conscious thought. The late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, may God have mercy on them, deepened the roots of the establishment of the federal state, and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the helm of empowering citizens with the capabilities of their homeland for two consecutive decades. The era of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came to complete the journey of his predecessors in what they accomplished of great things in consolidating the meanings of belonging and loyalty to the homeland and its leaders, and to inaugurate the era of deepening the roots of the union and its pillars, in order to perform the civilizational role of the state before the rest of the nations that made the national worker the captain of the ship of the state to cross to its centennial in 2071 with wisdom and merit.

In the roots of our Islamic heritage, there is what establishes this precise meaning of the concept of loyalty to countries and their men. Abu Hanifa, may God have mercy on him, on the authority of Hammad on the authority of Ibrahim, said: Loyalty is neither sold nor inherited; it is like lineage. His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, indicated in a post on the X platform that: “The President’s adoption of the Union Day enhances the national narrative of the Emirates, and immortalizes a memory that represents a national symbol of unity and renaissance, a pivotal station in our blessed journey with the determination of the founding leaders and their sound vision. We renew our pledge to continue building and progress under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him.

His Highness the President of the State is aware of the importance of future generations knowing the history of this country and the founding steps in all its stages and details, because it is an important part of the process of building a sound national awareness, because the history of the founding of the Union was not a passing event, but rather a strenuous effort and a pure struggle to build the glory of the present and the radiance of the future. His Highness the President of the State is a statesman who bears its weight and carries out its trust in establishing and empowering with depth. He is a leader who has placed the future before his eyes, its tools in his hands, and the supreme interest of the state, with which he soars to the heights of glory.

We are facing a scene that reinforces the founding stage and confirms the depth of the unique unification experience in the Arab world. Hence the importance of the “Union Covenant” to become a beacon for the nation and a compass that indicates good conduct and the clarity of the path leading to a prosperous and ancient future.

*Emirati writer