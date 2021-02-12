Our wise leadership is a school in honoring and appreciating the loyal and faithful of the Emirates of Al-Wafa, and everyone who is honored to serve them. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces – blesses His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the State, and His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, the Counselor Al-Thaqafi received the Head of State with the “Union” medal, in appreciation of their efforts and long service.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also announced the renaming of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy to become the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, out of loyalty and gratitude to the man, about which the knight of Emirati diplomacy, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “My professor has been since I was a student at the university and a companion in the path of Foreign Affairs. “You will be missed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, my noble friend, for what you have provided to the Emirati diplomacy, and thank you for everything you have taught me.

The interaction of the people of the Emirates, and everyone who knew their Excellencies closely, each of them had his fingerprints. She approached Dr. Gargash in many of the meetings, whether in his lectures, his meetings with media leaders, or in his press conferences on various issues from the situation in the region and its challenges to combating trafficking People through the Federal National Council elections, in numerous files and precise positions.

He captivated us with the arrangement of his propositions, the strength of his logic, and the smoothness of his style, relying on his academic background, high culture, accuracy and comprehensiveness of his readings of the course of affairs with a skill refined with experience and expertise. He was very close to pen-holders, intellectuals, and the media with all transparency, open to the media and public opinion, through his tweets that often made headlines for us.

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh added new and qualitative momentum to UAE diplomacy, through cultural diplomacy, files and tasks that he undertook, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, especially in the unprecedented Francophone environment, and he was the man who accompanied the founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. For generations of his immortal legacy a lot.

We say to them: “Thank you, Bu Ali … Thank you, Abu Anwar. You have fulfilled and died, and good luck, for more.”