One of the big problems in the circular economy is how to get post-consumer packaging to reinsert it into the chain. For it was precisely this pain that led businessman Rodrigo Jobim Roessler to create Molécoola.

The startup provides self-service stations to receive recyclable material at points in the city and those who take the waste there earn points in the loyalty program. The business already earns BRL 2.8 million a year and has 45,000 registered users. Now, Roessler expects to increase the number of stations, from the current 31 to 100 by the end of 2022.

(Note published in issue 1285 of Dinheiro Magazine)