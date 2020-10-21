According to the results of eight months of this year, Russians’ confidence in banks has reached a minimum, follows from a survey by the NAFI analytical center.

At present, the index is 1.3 points, at the beginning of the year the indicator was 5 points, in 2016 – 43 points.

About 35.4% of citizens are not satisfied with the services of their bank and will not recommend it to their friends. About 37% are satisfied with their bank, in January this year the figure was 39%, writes RBC.

According to NAFI, the respondents named the imposition of services and inappropriate consultations as the main reason for their dissatisfaction with the bank. In 2020, Russians have become more frequent refuse from loans for which they applied. For seven months of this year, the approved loan was taken by 31.9%.

Earlier it was reported that the issuance of credit cards in Russia in the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 24.2% compared to the same period last year.