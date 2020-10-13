For his loyalty to the club, Özil is said to have received a payment of almost nine million euros in September. This clause was assured to him during the contract talks in spring 2018, so The Athletic. At the time, his contract was extended after superstar Alexis Sanchez had switched to Manchester United a few days earlier in exchange with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The clause should prevent Özil from taking off if the offer is good.