Because Mesut Özil is still with arsenal is under contract, he is said to have been paid a loyalty bonus equivalent to around nine million euros. That reports The Athletic.
Özil has been under contract with the Londoners since 2013, and he may remain so until June 30, 2021. On this day, the 2014 World Cup’s commitment to Arsenal, which once signed him for € 47 million from Real Madrid, ends.
For his loyalty to the club, Özil is said to have received a payment of almost nine million euros in September. This clause was assured to him during the contract talks in spring 2018, so The Athletic. At the time, his contract was extended after superstar Alexis Sanchez had switched to Manchester United a few days earlier in exchange with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The clause should prevent Özil from taking off if the offer is good.
Since Arsene Wenger resigned as Gunners coach in summer 2018, Özil has no longer played a role. Unai Emery sorted him out at the beginning of last season, his successor Mikel Arteta moved him to the stands after the restart in July and not even nominated for the Europa League squad for this season.
At the beginning of the year, Özil announced that he wanted to fulfill his contract. It is unclear whether his opinion has changed since then. If Wenger has his way, he should leave Arsenal as soon as possible. In an interview with IMAGE said the Alsatian: “It is a waste not to play. For him and for everyone who loves football.”
