Experience in the White House, old-fashioned conservatism, deep faith in God and for a long time almost limitless loyalty to Donald Trump. It was all not enough for Mike Pence to have any appeal to the Republican voters who will hoist their presidential candidate on the shield early next year. After poor polls and financial difficulties, he announced Saturday that he is withdrawing from the 2024 race. “It has become clear to me that this is not my moment,” he said at a meeting of Jewish Republicans in Las Vegas.

Mike Pence (64) is the first known primary candidate to give up in the internal battle that is completely dominated by the persecuted ex-president Trump, under whom Pence was vice president. In various polls, Trump scores higher percentages than all his opponents combined. The first primary election will take place in Iowa in two and a half months.

about Mike PenceDonald Trump I chose him, made him my vice president. But people in politics can be very disloyal

At the meeting of Jewish party donors, Pence’s withdrawal was met with surprise and a standing ovation. At a Trump rally elsewhere in Las Vegas, visitors chanted “traitor! traitor!” when Trump mentioned him. “I chose him, made him my vice president,” Trump said. “But people in politics can be very disloyal.”

Running on ‘January 6’

Pence, then the little-liked governor of the state of Indiana, became Trump’s before the 2016 election running mate. The choice of Pence was mainly motivated to convince evangelical Christians who had doubts about Trump’s rhetoric and life style. After the victory, Pence was loyal and invisible during four chaotic years in the White House. Until the end of Trump’s presidency.

After Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, the president tried to overturn the result of that election. Among other things, he pressured Pence, in his role as chairman of the ceremonial meeting in which Congress counts the votes of electors, to reverse the results. A threatening mob stormed the Capitol with the slogan “hang Mike Pence”, the vice president had to flee, but ultimately complied with the law and certified Biden’s win.

Trump is currently being prosecuted in four different criminal cases, in Washington DC and Georgia he is on trial for disrupting the election process.

The fact that Pence did not stand a chance as a serious candidate for the presidency says a lot about the current Republican Party. Two-thirds of Republican voters believe Biden’s victory was illegitimate. Last week, the faction in the House of Representatives elected a far-right new chairman who did help Trump challenge the election results.

‘Siren song of populism’

Pence cast himself as a Ronald Reagan-era Republican. He claimed party successes from the Trump presidency, such as lowering taxes, but rejected Trump’s election fabrications. In addition, he advocated an assertive foreign policy, with continued support for Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invasion. The latter is increasingly less popular in his party, which is unanimously supportive of Israel. In his withdrawal Saturday, Pence called on his party members to “resist the siren song of populism.”

His departure could shift Pence’s voter base from a few percentage points to the conservative and deeply religious Tim Scott or to Nikki Haley, the ex-UN ambassador who is the only classic conservative still enjoying some momentum in the primary campaign.