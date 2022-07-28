The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates announced the implementation of the “Loyal Hands” operation in support of the civil authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah, which was hit last Wednesday night by an air depression.

The operation focused on rescuing those stranded in flooded areas and rescuing those trapped inside their homes, as they were evacuated to the shelter areas without losses, according to the official account of the Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

The Joint Operations Command announces the implementation of the “Loyal Hands” operation in support of the civil authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah, which was hit last night, Wednesday, by an air depression. pic.twitter.com/U7Q36s1SDQ — Ministry of Defense |MOD UAE (@modgovae) July 28, 2022



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

