They say that The dog is man’s best friend. This has been demonstrated once again during the funeral of Carlos Parrawho was the voice and played the electric bass in the group the vines, also made up of his brothers César (his twin) and Cristhian. For three years, the young singer of the Regional Mexicano he had an inseparable friend, his beloved Chow Chow dog named Arion“my boy”, as he called him affectionately.

the parra brothersoriginally from Los Mochis, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, they were in a car accident last weekend, on a highway in Phoenix, Arizona, United States, where they have lived for many years; unfortunately Carlos lost his life. According to various media outlets, they were heading to the state of Sonora, Mexico, and apparently her mother was in another vehicle and witnessed the fatal accident in which one of her children lost her life.

He funeral of Carlos Parra It was held at the Legends Event Center, on Camelback Rd, in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. One of the most moving moments was when Arion arrived to say goodbye to his great friend. The dog was touched by the way he reacted: first, like he was looking for his master and later, he threw himself to the side of the coffin with a sad look. Veterinary experts assure that dogs feel the death of their humans and it is likely that it is through their powerful sense of smell, which is four times more developed than that of people.

“Arion feels that Carlos Parra is there”, “it hurts so much to see Arion with his father, this video hurts a lot”, “the dogs are faithful, he knows that Carlos is there, that’s why he doesn’t move, how painful, like Carlos’s death hurts”, “this broke my soul”, “the little animals feel the same”, “he knows that his master is there, he knows by the smell, poor thing, he also suffers like his family” and more, they are comments about it.

Last March, Carlos Paul Parra Ruiz had celebrated Arion’s third birthday. “Already three years, celebrating it as it deserves.” On his social media, she shared an adorable photo with his pet wearing a birthday hat.

The Los Parra vocalist was buried with band music, applause and tears at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, Arizona.