The touching photo was taken last Monday. The four-legged friend accompanied her beloved owner to her final resting place, leading all mourners to the cemetery.

Margo Magan passed away on Friday 30 December at the age of 94 surrounded by her family at Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar. The mother of 12 is remembered as a renowned swimmer, golfer and table tennis player, the Irish Mirror.

Her son Mike Magan posted the poignant photo on Twitter, writing: “We have said a final goodbye to our remarkable mother Margo at the age of 94. She loved her dog. Mother of 12 children. Champion, holder of many titles/records, top golfer, first female president of a golf club in Ireland. A legend.”

People who may or may not have known Margo personally also shared their condolences. And many commented on the powerful image. “This photo just popped up on my timeline – so poignant, so sad but what a great photo,” one user wrote. See also Why do we remember what happened a long time ago and forget what happened yesterday?

