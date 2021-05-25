D.he time game at the German Football Association (DFB) was worth it. When Joachim Löw announced his resignation as national coach in March after the European Championship this summer, there were many candidates that were traded quickly, but some of the hottest stocks were tied. Jürgen Klopp, for example, immediately waved off that he still had a lot to do in Liverpool. Hansi Flick also had a contract with FC Bayern that ran until mid-2023. Two and a half months later, he now has another contract – as the new national coach and successor to Löw. Until mid-2024 including the European Championship in your own country.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

The DFB announced this on Tuesday morning, after pictures of Flick had previously appeared in the headquarters of the association. Flick signed his contract that morning, which officially starts July 1, 2021. Whether Löw, who originally had an agreement until mid-2022, still leads the first German soccer team on that day, depends on the sporting success at the European championship. To do this, he would have to reach at least the quarter-finals, which are due on July 2nd and 3rd. In the preliminary round of the continental tournament it is against France, Portugal and Hungary. Löw will remain national coach until the end of the tournament for the German team.

Then Flick takes over, who recently had his contract in Munich terminated despite the great success with seven titles. The disagreements and the conflict of competence at FC Bayern led to this step. Julian Nagelsmann takes over at the German record champions. The 56-year-old Flick will then return to the DFB, for which he worked as Löw’s assistant from 2006 to 2014. After the climax, the World Cup title in Brazil, he quit his job and became sports director. In 2017, the former FC Bayern professional surprisingly left the association to take a break.

Flick: “I am very happy”

Half a year later he became managing director at TSG Hoffenheim; this commitment only lasted a few months. In 2019, Flick returned to the big stage as Niko Kovac’s assistant in Munich. After the head coach was eliminated, Flick took over, initially on an interim basis, then permanently, and led the club into what was ultimately only a short but very successful phase with the climax of the Champions League title last summer. But in April he asked for the contract to be terminated. This cleared the way for Loew to take over the post of his former boss. The DFB’s time game was worth it. Especially since the graduation before the EM was now successful.

“It all went surprisingly quickly for me with the signature, but I am very happy to be able to work as a national coach from autumn,” said Flick in the DFB announcement. In photos he can be seen with DFB director Oliver Bierhoff, who is responsible for the national teams and led the negotiations with Flick, and the first DFB vice-presidents Peter Peters and Rainer Koch as well as treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge. “I’m really looking forward to it because I can see the quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany. So we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments, for example the European Championship at home in 2024, with optimism, ”said Flick.

Flick made it clear how strong the connection to Bierhoff is, who had already come under fire after the embarrassing World Cup in 2018, but unlike Löw now stayed in his post. “I know from best experience that in Oliver Bierhoff I have a strong, trustworthy partner at my side and which specialists work behind the team in the team, so that the team, we trainers and staff can get started without a long start-up time,” said Flick loudly Message. “I am also looking forward to contributing my ideas and ideas beyond the national team to the academy and the other national teams.”

But now it is not important what will be from September. “I will contact you in detail in August.” According to Flick, “the upcoming EM, for which I wish Jogi Löw, Marcus Sorg, Andy Köpke and the team the greatest possible success, is important. Jogi Löw has more than deserved a big end to his career as national coach. ”Then Flick will start his mission, which will start on September 2nd in St. Gallen, Switzerland with the World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein. This is followed by the home game against Armenia (September 5th) and the game in Iceland (September 8th). The World Cup qualification for Qatar 2022 will be completed this autumn.

“I am very proud that we have succeeded in engaging Hansi Flick for the post of national coach,” said Bierhoff, according to the announcement. “It was at the top of my wish list from the start. I have known and appreciated the human and professional qualities of Hansi Flick since our many successful years together with the national team. ”During his time at Bayern Munich, Flick showed where he can lead a team as head coach. “We quickly came to an agreement about the cooperation and future tasks. It was important for me to create clarity before the start of the European Championship. We have a big common goal: back to the top. “