No, the German national soccer team is currently not pulling the fans off their feet. Around eight months before the European Championship, the Löw team fights its way through the Nations League more badly than well. The hoped-for restart after the 2018 World Cup debacle is more of a mild breeze than a hoped-for hurricane. The discussions about national coach Joachim Löw are increasing!
The appearance against Switzerland can serve as a symbol: Personnel and system discussions shape the picture. The DFB team has a lot of quality offensive, but defensively it is extremely unstable. It doesn’t help that Löw has long since sorted out two of his best central defenders and potential defense chiefs. But no, we don’t want to open up the Boateng and Hummels topic again at this point.
Rather, it is the question of whether there needs to be a rethink on the coaching chair. An end with horror instead of horror without end, so to speak. The answer is: Yes, Löw has to go, even if you originally wanted to tackle the upheaval with him, then alternatives are needed.
Is the DFB really ready for this? Most recently, 4.7 million euros were paid to the tax authorities (via SZ). The corona crisis does the rest. Nevertheless, the DFB is still considered the richest association in the world. Just who could take over? Names like Klopp, Flick or Tuchel immediately come to mind! But one from this trainer trio is currently not available. We therefore look at the alternatives (in the ranking):
If you look at the names of the German trainers currently available, that gives little courage. Names like Markus Weinzierl, Alexander Nouri, Sandro Schwarz, André Breitenreiter, Mirko Slomka, Tim Walter, Jens Keller, Thomas Doll or Thorsten Fink are simply out of the question for the job as national coach! And no, Peter Neururer won’t be either, any more than Christoph Daum …
Jogi successor hope: 0 out of 10
The “blonde angel” last trained in China. Before that, he spent almost a year and a half at Real Madrid on the sidelines between 2007 and the end of 2008. The great success has so far not been seen in Schuster’s coaching career – it’s not exactly a letter of application. Also that he has been without a job since February 2019.
Jogi successor hope: 0.1 out of 10
The 53-year-old Italian would be an international solution – and one that the DFB would have never seen before. Allegri has coached the top clubs AC Milan and Juventus in Italy – each for a longer period of time. It’s not for nothing that his name comes up whenever a top club in Europe is looking for a coach. Allegri could certainly ensure a more stable defense.
Jogi successor hope: 3 out of 10
At the U21, Kuntz does a successful job, even if his current year doesn’t come close to the class of previous U21 teams. A European Championship title and a participation in the finals speak for the European champion from 1996. Before his coaching work for the DFB Juniors, the 57-year-old was not successful as a coach. Kuntz is considered a personable communicator, not necessarily a tactical genius. It would be a quick and easy solution for the DFB. It is doubtful whether it would also be the best.
Jogi successor hope: 4 out of 10
The Argentine Mauricio Pochettino would be another foreigner as a national coach candidate. The Argentine shaped the Tottenham Hotspur for five years – what applies to Allegri, applies even more to Pochettino: He is a hot candidate for all top clubs looking for a coach. From the style of play, he could continue Löw’s work (subject of ball possession). He is also highly regarded in the football world and has great respect from the players from the start.
Jogi successor hope: 5 out of 10
A foreigner as national coach? A prominent name? How about Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger? The Alsatian would have the advantage over Allegri and Pochettino that he speaks fluent German and is more likely to develop an emotional bond. The Grand Seigneur currently works as Director Development for FIFA. Most recently, he denounced the training system in Germany and wondered why the DFB no longer had any center-backs and center-forwards of international stature. The Wenger solution would have some charm, wouldn’t it?
Jogi successor hope: 7 out of 10
Ralf Rangnick has left the RB empire. A move as a “strong man” to AC Milan was not an option in the last few meters and he didn’t want to go back to Schalke. How about the position as national coach? Rangnick knows how to develop a team, knows the football that Löw actually wants to play with his team, perfectly. Aggressive pressing, fast switching play and an overall stable defense shaped his year as RB coach before Julian Nagelsmann took over. If you look at all (theoretically) available options, you have to put Rangnick at the top!
Jogi successor hope: 9 out of 10
