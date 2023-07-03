Dutch people with an income at or just above the social assistance level can apply for a one-off energy allowance of 1300 euros later this year. They can contact the municipality again for this. In addition, students who live in rooms and receive a supplementary grant are also entitled to an allowance this year. This amounts to 400 euros and is provided by the Education Executive Agency.

