Dutch people with an income at or just above the social assistance level can apply for a one-off energy allowance of 1300 euros later this year. They can go back to the municipality for this. In addition, students who live in rooms and receive a supplementary grant are also entitled to an allowance this year. This amounts to 400 euros and is provided by the Education Executive Agency.

It is the second year in a row that the government is helping low-income households to pay their energy bills. Municipalities had previously announced that they did not want to pay out again, but after an urgent request from Minister Carola Schouten (Poverty Policy, CU), they still tacked. Schouten says he is ‘very grateful’ that municipalities are once again willing to take on this task.

The amount that is provided per household is, just like last year, 1300 euros and has no consequences for any benefits that people receive. Municipalities assess whether someone is eligible. In 2022, many municipalities applied an income limit of a maximum of 20 percent above the social assistance level. For singles, that limit was then at 1310.05 net per month and for couples at 1871.50 euros. However, there were also municipalities that assisted residents with a slightly higher income. Local governments have the freedom to make that choice.

In all municipalities, however, the income in 2023 will determine whether someone will receive the allowance. As a result, someone who received 1300 euros in 2022 may no longer receive that amount this year, for example because their income has increased.

According to a spokesman, it is not yet possible to say when the energy surcharge can be applied for. The bill still has to be passed by both Houses. It is true that a number of municipalities have already paid 500 euros with the permission of the government. Residents of these municipalities can look forward to an additional 800 euros later this year.

Students

Unlike last year, students living away from home also receive an energy allowance, although this is considerably lower than people on social assistance receive. This is a one-off amount of 400 euros. Only students who live in rooms and who receive a supplementary grant are eligible for the supplement. The supplementary grant is only provided to students with less wealthy parents.

The allowance to students is separate from the higher grant that students living away from home receive after the summer because of the increased inflation. This is 164 euros per month higher in the academic year 2023/2024. After that, the stock market basically goes down again.

The one-off supplement of 400 euros only applies to 2023 and is not available to students who are no longer entitled to a performance-related grant, but who do borrow. Because the Education Executive Agency (DUO) does not know whether this group is living away from home, the energy allowance cannot be paid. Schouten promises to make an ultimate attempt to find out how students who need it can still be accommodated.

