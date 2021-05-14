Raúl Fernández’s first steps in Moto2 continue to be admirable. It has been said a long time ago that his case was not that of any newcomer and the best that can be said right now, having reached the fifth appointment of the season, that of the French GP, is that no one remembers by his results that he is a rookie, although he still is. At Le Mans he started second, just 75 thousandths behind Sam Lowes.

The Briton has led a practice session for the seventh time this season, a figure that includes his three pole positions this year. (both from Qatar and the one from Portimao) and he did it with a very good time, because his 1: 36.307 is close to the track record (1: 36.188 held by Bagnaia since 2018).

The third has been Bezzecchi, which they have followed until completing the first 14 places with provisional direct access to Q2 Augusto Fernández, Gardner, Bulega, Ogura, Vierge, Manzi, Navarro, Canet, Schrotter, Di Giannantonio and Ramírez. Further back, Garzó finished 18th and Arenas 25th. It was a day with quite a few falls, with Montella taking the worst part, breaking a wrist and causing a loss.