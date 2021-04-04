The second Moto2 test held at the Losail circuit made a couple of things clear before the World Championship landed in Europe, where the reality of this beginning is likely to suffer some hue. Even so, and lengthening what was seen in 2020, Sam Lowes confirmed that he has the qualification between eyebrows, after a couple of injuries limited his chances in the previous year. This in a pilot with 30 years of age who already had a frustrating opportunity in MotoGP and that before the push of the new sap it seems that it has limited as a limit in its sporting career the achievement of the scepter of the intermediate class, a not inconsiderable challenge.

Lowes achieved the pole and victory in the opening round of the championship, and repeated this weekend, with first place on Saturday and with a hard-fought victory yesterday, in a race in which Marco Bezzecchi, the other favorite theoretician, was in the fight, but which ended up circumscribing the British, Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernandez.

It was with the Australian who had them that in the end would be the winner, with some electrifying last turns driving to the limit (in a precision sense) and both delivering fast race laps to the checkered flag. Lowes’ second win, Gardner’s second silver and Fernández’s first podium, debutant in the category and that in two weekends has shown a surprising adaptation. Another protagonist in which it is being the year of the rookies in the Motorcycle World Championship.