Thrilling overtaking

Ducati against Yamaha and Kawasaki atlast lap of a Superbike championship race. In recent years we have witnessed a finish like this several times, with Alvaro Bautista opposed to Toprak Razgatglioglu and Jonathan Rea.

Yesterday, however, in addition to the Spanish double world champion with the Borgo Panigale factory, the protagonists of the triello they were Andrea Locatelli with the R1 and Alex Lowes with the Ninja 10 RR. The Italian rider was the victim of a technical problem at the hairpin named after Miller, the Yamaha went into neutral and when he regained grip he sent the rider from Bergamo to the ground.

Lowes thus gained second position and a few hundred meters later transformed the place of honor into the leadership maintained until the finish line, a success which is the encore after the one already achieved in 2022. The Englishman's overtaking was sensational, on the outside in the long uphill curve that leads to the famous hilltop.

“Risky maneuver, but it paid off”, Lowes' comment, with Bautista admitting that he didn't expect an attack at that point. The Spaniard was unable to respond because he had already been in trouble with his tires for three laps. On Instagram the Kawasaki Spain account re-proposed Lowes' 'Por Fuera' maneuver on Bautista and the comment from Jorge Lorenzo (who in 125 and 250 earned the nickname 'Por Fuera' precisely for his incredible overtaking on the outside of pure distance) who joked about the fact that he has the copyright on that type of maneuvers: “Wow, congratulations Alex, but now I want royalties.”