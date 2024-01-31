Lowes satisfaction

Climate of great optimism at home Kawasaki at the end of the last session collective testing in Portugal, especially after the outcome of the second day. On the Portimao circuit, the Japanese team showed all its potential in a particular way with Alex Lowesauthor of the third fastest time overall behind Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolò Bulega.

Featured improvements

A result that the British rider commented with satisfaction, especially for the improvements highlighted while awaiting the first round of the championship at Phillip Island in the second half of February: “Here and in Jerez, at the end of last season, we worked a lot on long runs – has explained – today (Tuesday) was the first time we tried softer and qualifying tyres, and I managed to do good laps as well as my fastest lap here in Portugal. This means that we are working well; my race pace was also good and I felt good with the bike completing 90 laps, and we are ready for the first race at Phillip Island. We've done a lot of hard work, but the improvements are noticeable and the results are paying off“.

KRT Completes Final European Winter Test The start of the Championship is drawing closer for KRT competitors Lowes and Bassani having just completed a positive test at Portimao. This will be the last European test session before the first round at Phillip Island in Australia. pic.twitter.com/dELP7tEVxQ — KRT WorldSBK (@KRT_WorldSBK) January 30, 2024

The bikes and riders to beat

Limited to his Ninja ZX-10RR, Lowes therefore expressed more than positive feelings, but while waiting for the start of the world championship he indicated the bikes and opponents that, in his opinion, will be the most difficult to face: “The bike is quite easy to handle, e.g we can be satisfied ahead of the first round – he added – now it will be time for me to recharge my batteries. I expect all Ducatis to be the bikes to beat, especially the official ones. I think it is the best bike on the grid and has a fantastic rider in Bautista, the reigning world champion. It will also be a challenge with Razgatlioglu, especially due to his characteristics BMW braking and exiting corners. All the new generation bikes have great potential, so it will be our objective to prepare the package as best as possible.”