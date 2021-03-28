Sam Lowes abused in Moto2 on the way to his first victory of the 2021 season, that of the Qatar GP. It was not a beat for time at the finish line (2,260) compared to the second, but it was for sensations. The Englishman, who started from pole, established himself in the lead on the third lap and did not let go any more, not caring what was happening behind his back, which was a good comeback from Remy Gardner to second place and one Di Giannantonio took a last-round fight for third place by hitting Bezzecchi that served to honor the memory of his recently deceased boss, Fausto Gresini.

He also opted for the podium during much of the test Raúl Fernández in his debut in the intermediate category. He came out well and came to roll second until he settled alone in third place, with no option to hunt down Lowes and Gardner and with several pursuers behind him. He was hunted by the Italian duo with three laps remaining and could not contain them. Debuting with a podium, as Acosta did in Moto3, would have been extraordinary, but doing it fifth and with so many laps in positions of honor is not bad at all.

The sauce of the race was put by Gardner with his comeback. The son of the crocodile, the 500cc champion, started sixth and fell at the start to eighth place, later regaining positions as he likes best, skidding and with pride. Too bad trying to outdo Dixon and Bezzecchi, because without her I would have been closer to trying to hunt down Lowes, although it would have been just as difficult because the Englishman was in one of his most inspired days.

Those who could not finish the race due to a crash were Baldassarri, Garzó and Vierge, the latter who fell in an action with Canet that Race Direction reviewed and understood as a race set. Well done, because it was a pulse from power to power in which the Valencian had the good place and the Catalan the bad one, on the outside, and that is what ended up taking him to the ground.

Regarding the rest of the Spanish, Navarro 10º, Canet 13º, Augusto Fernández 14º and Arenas 21º. Ramírez ran despite the fact that he suffered a fissure in the head of the humerus in his right arm on Saturday, but had to withdraw due to pain. He will try again next weekend, at the Doha GP again at the Losail circuit.