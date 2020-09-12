Highlights: Flying squads will be seen on those who do not obey the new rules in the metro

DMRC is getting large number of complaints on social media

92 people caught strangling rules on first day

Most charged fine, left over 150 hundred passengers explaining

new Delhi

Metro services have been restored on all lines in Delhi. Apart from this, the metro will now run from 6 am to 11 pm. It will be very important to take care of the rules in the Delhi Metro which has been resumed in the Coronavirus Outbreak. Failure to do so will also result in penalty. 92 such people who broke the rules of Delhi Metro have had to pay a fine. On Friday, an investigation campaign was conducted through flying squads on all lines. Under this campaign, it has been seen inside the metro whether passengers are following the rules in the metro. However, in the Delhi Metro through flying squads, 92 passengers were caught flouting the rules. At the same time, fines were also charged from all these passengers.

More than 150 people left explaining

DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that more than 150 passengers were informed and understood about the rules by the flying squad and left. He said, ‘A fine of Rs 200 was also collected from 92 passengers under section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation and Management Act. The Flying Squad caught all these people inside the metro by breaking the rules.

Fined, explained together

There will be flying squad on every line

DMRC is being tagged by putting photos of many people on social media, in which either people are standing in line outside the station gate or sticking to sit in the train leaving the seat. Is, sitting on the same seat. Apart from this, a large number of photos of such people are also coming on social media, who are not wearing masks inside the metro or walking distance inside the station. To take action on all such complaints, DMRC has now decided to deploy flying squads on all lines from Saturday.

Mangu Singh, MD of Delhi Metro, released the video on Twitter and said that the metro capacity has been reduced considerably due to social distance norms. Earlier, 250-300 passengers were carried in a coach, now that capacity has reduced to just 50. In such a situation, passengers are requested to plan in such a way that they do not have to travel in peak hours. If you will do this, then Delhi Metro can provide good, better service to you. Only then can more passengers reach the destination. All job donors are requested to make some changes in their office timings. Give employees permission to adjust time. Allow those who can do the work from. Avoid peak hours and it is advised that non-peak hours will also be served like peak hours.

The airport express line has also been started from today. In such a situation, the metro is now running completely in the old form. Delhi Metro will run as per its time from today. The movement of people in the Delhi Metro is increasing everyday. As of 7:30 pm today, the total ridership in the Delhi Metro was 1,28,886. On Friday, 9 lines of Delhi Metro were running. Now on Saturday 12 September, all the lines of Delhi Metro will run from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm.

