Lower the alarm in the Vatican: Pope’s health experiences improvement at all levels

First positive part, without too many nuances, about the health of Pope Francis. On their 13th day admission to the Gemelli Hospital, doctors recognize an “improvement” at all levels of the patient: blood tests, tac and monitoring of renal failure. They already avoid defining the state of Bergoglio as “critical”, although they maintain their “reserved prognosis.” Vatican sources consulted by eldiario.es verify, with caution, optimism regarding the result of the Pope’s medical evolution, which seems to respond to the treatment started now a week ago.

The Jubileo de la Esperanza does not stop, despite the hospitalization of Pope Francis

The state of the Pope improves in the last 24 hours. The statement affirms that “the mild renal failure that had been detected in recent days has sent.” In turn, the CT, the key test to determine the status of bilateral pneumonia, carried out on Tuesday night “has shown a normal evolution of the pulmonary inflammation box.”

“The biochemical and hemocytometric analyzes today have confirmed the improvement of yesterday,” adds the medical part, which points out that Francisco “continues with oxygen therapy to high flows; Nor has he presented asthmatic respiratory crises today. ” In addition to medical treatment, “respiratory physiotherapy continues.”

“Although a slight improvement is recorded, the forecast is still reserved,” the doctors culminate who claim “during the morning [del miércoles]The Holy Father received the Eucharist. The afternoon was dedicated to work activities. ” The Pope has appointed several bishops on Wednesday and created a commission to manage donations that reach the Holy See. Tonight a third rosary is celebrated in San Pedro, this time chaired by the dean of the Cardinal College, Cardinal Re.

Why is the world aware of the Pope’s health?



