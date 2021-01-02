HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) – Lower Saxony’s health minister Carola Reimann assumes an extension of the lockdown. “We have more and more patients that we have to treat. That’s why I see no reason for a change,” said the SPD politician on Saturday on Deutschlandfunk. However, there are still no reliable numbers of infections due to the holidays. You have to keep an eye on them over the next few days, “but it looks like no other approach is indicated”.

You have to see how the infection process is presented as a result of the Christmas holidays, said Reimann. A massive increase in the number of infections is to be feared. This increase will then also affect the numbers of the clinics. The burden in the hospitals is already immense.

The prime ministers of the federal states want to discuss with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on January 5 how things will continue after January 10 with the measures, which were initially limited by then. Before that, the ministers of education will discuss the situation of the schools on Monday./koe/DP/zb