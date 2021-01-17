The corona pandemic presents the metal and electrical industry in Lower Saxony with previously unknown existential challenges. This was the result of a survey by employers’ associations in spring 2020.

At that time, sales in the metal and electronics industry were on average around 40 percent below the previous year’s level. Many companies drove with less than 50 percent utilization. 75 percent of the companies expected the order situation to worsen again in the second half of the year. Already in the summer, the employers’ association NiedersachsenMetall warned that the silence was deceptive. “We fear that jobs will be relocated to other Southeastern European countries. These jobs are irretrievably gone, ”said Managing Director Dr. Volker Schmidt.

Germany is experiencing the worst crisis since World War II

In this situation, the collective bargaining partners in Lower Saxony’s metal and electrical industry acted quickly, sensibly and with a sense of proportion: the agreed “solidarity agreement” helped and still helps to support the companies in this life-threatening time.

Because only if companies bridge this crisis can they pursue their business and provide jobs in the long term. The contract gave them planning security for at least the next twelve months. In addition, the new regulation of short-time working gave the urgently needed financial leeway to avoid large-scale job cuts. This solidarity agreement expired on December 31st. It is necessary to renegotiate. The start was on December 16 in Lower Saxony. In this collective bargaining round, IG Metall is demanding, among other things, 4 percent more wages – as well as a reduction in weekly working hours with wage compensation, which in the end has the effect of increasing wages.

But is now really the right time for such plans? A look at the companies and the global economic development reveals: The situation is still very tense! Due to Corona, Germany is experiencing the worst crisis since the Second World War. But as at the beginning of the year, the 2021 wage round will also be shaped by the crisis mix of structural change and the accelerating corona pandemic.

Despite massive slumps in production and orders, companies have to make investments for the future. This is shown by surveys and discussions that the employers’ association NiedersachsenMetall carried out among its member companies. Many automotive suppliers are affected. But the northern German aviation industry also has its back to the wall. At an aviation crisis summit launched by NiedersachsenMetall, General Manager Schmidt said: “There is hardly any industry that is currently being hit by Corona. A miserable order situation and growing liquidity bottlenecks have shaped the picture for months. “

Employer negotiator Musharsky says: “The economic situation of most of the companies is bad and their recovery will take a long time. We have very few lighthouses in Lower Saxony that are at home in growth industries. That is why it is so important that we differentiate. Additional costs for everyone – that cannot be represented. ”Therefore, in the face of structural change, future competitiveness must be built up and expanded and not further restricted.

If you look at labor costs, according to calculations by the Institute for the German Economy, Germany is already a global leader. An hour of work costs 45 euros here. These 45 euros are not the average hourly wage: In addition to wages, the comparison calculation also includes the payment of non-working times such as vacation and company contributions to social security as well as, for example, the Christmas bonus.