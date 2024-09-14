According to reports, unknown persons painted the slogans in red between 3 and 4 a.m. The police have secured evidence and begun investigations. Internal investigations by the state parliament have also begun. “We will do everything in our power to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Naber. “The Lower Saxony state parliament stands for democratic debate and – despite all the disputes on the matter – for fair treatment of one another.”
The incident occurred right before today’s open day in the state parliament. Despite the incident, the parliament wants to celebrate it together with citizens, said Naber. “This incident will not dissuade us from doing so.”
