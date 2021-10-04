The emergency services were alerted by residents because a 40-year-old was armed with a knife. When he attacked the police, they fired shots.

P.Police shot an asylum seeker while working in a refugee home in Harsefeld (Stade district). Late on Sunday evening in the home they came across a 40-year-old man from Sudan who was armed with a knife. The Stade public prosecutor announced on Monday. “In the course of the further operation, the 40-year-old attacked the emergency services with a knife, which is why they made use of their firearm and fired several shots,” it said.

As a spokesman for the prosecutor said, police officers had been called twice before on Sunday because the man allegedly threatened others. The police tried to get his admission to psychiatry. A court refused to do so. Around 11.30 p.m., the emergency services were alerted again by residents because the 40-year-old was threatening with a knife.

The refugee died in the Stade hospital. The public prosecutor’s office in Stade has initiated an investigation against the police officers involved for manslaughter. The police station in Cuxhaven, which is part of the Oldenburg police department, was commissioned with the investigation. In particular, it should be clarified whether the police officers acted in self-defense.