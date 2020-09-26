B.A mother died in a serious traffic accident in Lower Saxony and six children are in mortal danger. In addition, another adult was critically injured, the police said.

According to initial findings, four of the children belong to the 37-year-old driver who died, and two of the children to her 32-year-old co-driver. These are said to be between two and 13 years old. The accident car had an accident on Friday near Saterland (Cloppenburg district) around 40 kilometers east of the Lower Saxony-Dutch border. He drove straight into a tree.

Further details on the course of the accident were initially not known. Several helicopters and ambulances were used during the operation.