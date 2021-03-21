The Chief Minister of the German State of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, has lawyer this Sunday for suspending the authorization to travel to the Balearic Islands.

“The decision of the federal government to lift the travel notice for Mallorca has been a serious mistake,” Weil said in statements to the German media group RND. “The best thing would be for the federal government to back down,” added the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

“If (Merkel) is not willing to do it, it will be necessary to open a serious debate on strict obligations of tests and quarantine for the return. The contagion rate in Mallorca may not be critical, but when people from all over Europe gather on the island at Easter we will have a focus immediate, “he argued.

Likewise, Weil has indicated that It is “difficult to explain” that you cannot book a family holiday in the Lüneburg heath, but you can travel by plane to Majorca. “We should at least be able to go on vacation to isolated apartments in Germany,” he said.

The German Government lifted the ban on travel to the Balearic Islands on March 12, which has caused a drastic increase in flight bookings to the islands.