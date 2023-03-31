SIn the opinion of the Lower Saxony state government, schoolchildren should not suffer any disadvantages if they use opposite terms in their exams. This emerges from a response from the Ministry of Education to a request from the AfD in the state parliament in Hanover. It states that the government supports “observing gender-sensitive spoken and written language in the classroom and in extracurricular contexts”.

It goes on to say that gendering should not be sanctioned as a violation of correct language. However, the examiners cannot order it either.

The reason given by the ministry is that, for example, in high school exams, texts that are gendered have long been processed. It is therefore not conveyable if this spelling in the texts of the examinees is then rated as a mistake. Nevertheless, schoolchildren should not be asked to use special characters in the middle of words in order to write in a gender-sensitive manner.

“Neographies” instead of “gender language”

The state government also rejected the term “gender language” used by the AfD. This is a neologism with negative connotations that suggests that state institutions are introducing a language other than German. The Ministry writes instead of “neographies”, i.e. deviations from a prevailing way of writing.

AfD education politician Harm Rykena, who made the request, criticized the government’s position. “German spelling is becoming arbitrary. Our historically grown German cultural language is being done a disservice by this perverted practice by the Ministry of Education – stop it,” he said.

However, the clarification by the ministry that gender-sensitive language should not be ordered is positive, Rykena continued. “Students who want to force gendering on them by abusive teachers will now be able to refer to it,” said the AfD member of parliament.