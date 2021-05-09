In a suspected illegal street race in Helmstedt, Lower Saxony, four people were seriously injured on Sunday morning.

Helmstedt (Lower Saxony*) – Four people were seriously injured in a collision between several vehicles near Helmstedt in Lower Saxony. The accident occurred early Sunday morning on the B244 federal road near the Helmstedt West motorway junction (Helmstedt district), the police said on Sunday. According to the report, the four cars initially drove in a row until the drivers of the two rear cars started to overtake.

According to the police, the two vehicles collided and hit a large traffic sign, landed on the roof and wedged themselves together. The four inmates were able to get out of their cars but were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The other two vehicles remained in the lane, the four occupants were not injured. More about the Background of the serious accident* read at nordbuzz.de *. * nordbuzz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.