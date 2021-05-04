ofRichard Strobl shut down

Lower Saxony wants to end the corona lockdown with a step-by-step plan. There are openings for gastronomy, trade and tourism.

Hanover – Lower Saxony wants to get out of the Corona * lockdown and start easing the measures with a step-by-step plan. This was announced by Prime Minister Stephan Weil of the SPD in Hanover on Tuesday.

Lower Saxony relaxes corona rules: More freedom with tests and for vaccinated people

The step-by-step plan should take effect from the coming weekend in cities and municipalities that have a seven-day incidence * of less than 100. People who are already fully vaccinated or who have a daily negative corona test should then give more freedom.

For these two groups, the entire retail trade should reopen. And there should also be initial openings in the areas of gastronomy and tourism. The Minister of Economic Affairs and Vice Prime Minister Bernd Althusmann announced on Tuesday. The openings are to be linked to contact tracking, access restrictions and a hygiene concept.

Lower Saxony loosens the lockdown: Tourism over Pentecost only for residents

For an expected three weeks from the coming weekend, tourism will initially only be open to residents of Lower Saxony. During the Whitsun holidays, however, overnight stays in holiday apartments and hotels as well as on campsites are in principle possible again. Althusmann spoke of an “important signal” for the tourism industry, which was badly hit by the crisis.

Lower Saxony’s new corona rules: Gastro will soon also open indoor areas

The gastronomy should initially be allowed to open the outdoor areas. Two weeks later, guests are allowed to sit inside again – Dorrt, however, should have an occupancy limit of 60 percent and a curfew from 11 p.m.

Also cultural events in the open air should be possible again.

Meanwhile, Markus Söder also announced easing in Bavaria. Tourism over Pentecost is also possible here.