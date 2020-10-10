Corona broke out in a slaughterhouse in Cloppenburg, Lower Saxony. But initially there should be no restrictions.

Lower Saxony – After a Corona outbreak in one Slaughterhouse in Emstek the number of infections in the district of Cloppenburg has shot up. According to the State Health Office, the critical threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants has been significantly exceeded with 86.1 cases.

In the Vion slaughterhouse, 7,000 pigs are still to be slaughtered per day. All employees should be on daily corona be tested. However, additional buses should be used to reduce the risk of infection for schoolchildren in the Lower Saxony district to lower.

Corona outbreak in the slaughterhouse in Emstek (Lower Saxony): No restrictions for the time being

Is public and private life therefore restricted in the district? Cloppenburgs District Administrator Johann Wimberg is calming down. “We don’t see it ad hoc”. The infection process has so far been limited to the slaughterhouse. Not far from the Slaughterhouse According to Wimberg, hardly any people are affected.

Lower Saxony: Slaughterhouses are always hotspots for Corona

Slaughterhouses and meat plants in Lower Saxony are always hotspots for corona. The virus broke out in Lohne (also in the Vechta district) and Wildeshausen (in the Oldenburg district). A slaughterhouse of Clemens Tönnies in Sögel was also affected. Christian Drosten, Virologist, sees the low temperatures as the reason for the transmissions.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Several districts and cities are risk areas

The Vechta district with a 7-day incidence value of 68.6, the Wesermarsch district (61.0), the city of Delmenhorst (60.6) and the Emsland district (52.9) also exceed the critical mark in the statistics of the State Health Office ). The nationwide number of corona infections rose by 412 cases within one day (7-day incidence: 19.7). So it’s in Lower Saxony a total of 22,353 laboratory-confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

